Bec is worried about her son Cruz entering the tennis world. Getty

“Bec knew this day would come, but it seems it has come around much more rapidly than she ever anticipated,” shares an insider.

In recent months, Lleyton, 39, has become determined to have his mini-me become Australia’s number one – superseding Aussie sensation, 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who Cruz calls his “big brother of tennis”.

“Like all mums, Bec dreads the thought of being away from her little boy while he’s expected to travel the world,” shares the source. “The lack of downtime, it’s a lot for someone so young to contemplate.”

LLeyton is preparing his now 12-year-old boy for his tennis debut. Getty

As Cruz conquers the court under Lleyton’s watchful eye, Bec, 37, has been tasked with overseeing the careers of their daughters, Mia, 15, and 10-year-old Ava.

“They fell into the habit early that Lleyton would take care of Cruz’s development while she managed the day-to-day of the girls. It works, but they are headed for very separate existences,” continues the source.

Certainly, Lleyton has worked hard to prepare his son to be the best. He hopes Cruz can debut at the Australian Open in the next year or two. The minimum age for competing in the Junior Championships is 13.

“It can be tough at times, but they make it work,” says a pal of Lleyton and Bec's. Getty

“Cruz is a carbon copy of Lleyton on and off the court. He’s even started doing his dad’s famous ‘C’mon’ catchphrase.”

Just last week, the pair were spotted at Melbourne Park, the home of the Australian Open, engaged in a tense training session.

“It can be tough at times, but they make it work,” says the pal. “At the end of the day, they just want what’s best for all their kids.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!