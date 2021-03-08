They stole hearts of Home and Away fans as Hayley and Noah, and off-screen their romance was just as sizzling. Channel Seven

The soap stars played on-screen lovers Hayley Smith and Noah Lawson, with their sizzling chemistry and good looks ensuring they were two of the show’s most popular characters in its colourful history.

As the story has played out for so many actors before and after them, it wasn’t long before the romance on-screen translated into real-life as Bec and Beau struck up a relationship off-screen from 2000 to 2004.

In the midst of their four-year romance, Bec was asked by Inside Soap whether the rest of the Home and Away cast were shocked that they started dating.

“They could see it coming so they weren’t surprised. I think they all said ‘What took you so long?’ Everyone has been really supportive,” the actress revealed.

Their characters were in love on the show and Beau and Bec dated in real-life from 2000 to 2004. Getty

When Bec attempted to launch a pop career in 2002, she claimed Beau was backing her all the way.

“He's really pleased for me and he knows how much I love it and how much I'd missed it,” she told GIRL magazine.

“Music was such a huge part of my life growing up, I used to dance every night of the week and all day Saturday. It was a huge shock when it all drizzled out with Home & Away being so busy.”

After breaking off her engagement to Beau, Bec pursued a whirlwind romance with Lleyton Hewitt. Are Media Archive

Eventually Beau popped the question – and Bec said yes! – but their fairytale romance soon crumbled around them.

Bec broke off their engagement in 2004 and swiftly moved on to tennis star Lleyton Hewitt and, after six weeks of dating, her now husband got down on one knee.

Years later, a jilted Beau lashed out in a tell-all interview with Woman’s Day, claiming that he regretted proposing to Bec.

“I look back at it now and realise proposing to Bec was one of the biggest mistakes I ever made,” he told the magazine in 2010.

“It was just a stupid, young mistake and if I had my time over, I would never, ever have proposed.”

The heartbroken actor added: “I’m only speculating, but in the end I’m still not really sure why Bec broke it off – maybe it was because I didn’t own a Ferrari!”

A jilted Beau lashed out in 2010 tell-all interview, telling Woman's Day: “I look back at it now and realise proposing to Bec was one of the biggest mistakes I ever made.” Are media Archive

Just five years earlier, Bec had been more diplomatic about the split, telling The Sunday Telegraph: “I broke up with my boyfriend Beau Brady last year after four years.

“Our relationship went from a romantic one to a friendship. The end of any relationship is hard, but I know Beau and I will remain friends.”

In the same interview, Bec brushed off public scrutiny over her and Lleyton’s whirlwind romance.

“Some media have been scathing about our engagement. But I make my own decisions and do what's best for my life. You need to be true to yourself and I am. So it's simple - this is what's right for me.”

Since then, Bec and Lleyton have proved their doubters wrong and are still together after saying their “I Do’s” 16 years ago and are proud parents to their three children.

Bec is now married to tennis star Lleyton Hewitt (left), with whom she shares three children. Getty

