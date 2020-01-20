For years she watched from the sidelines as her husband played world-class tennis at tournaments around the world.
Now their son, Cruz, is making his mark on the sport, Bec looks very happy to have Lleyton keeping her company on the viewing stand.
The couple have been married for 14 years.
After 14 years of marriage, the couple proved they still enjoy a little PDA as they snuggled up at Melbourne Park’s tennis court while watching Cruz play.
Will their son follow Lleyton's legacy?
The 11-year-old looks set to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become a professional tennis player having taken part in the recent under-12s Australian Championships.
Bec and Lleyton packed on the PDA on the sidelines as they watched their 11-year-old son Cruz play tennis.
