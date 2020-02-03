According to Roxy Jacenko, who runs agency Ministry of Talent, there is potential today for kids to make millions of dollars. “With data driving the social media industry more than ever before, how much Instagram-famous kids (or their parents) can make really depends on their following and how engaged that following is,” she tells New Idea.

“As we’ve seen with brands like Pixie’s Bows, there’s also the opportunity for kids to leverage their following to create product lines specifically targeted to their audience, so like any other influencer, model or actor, as long as the ideas are there, the potential to earn is unlimited.”

Cruz Hewitt

Budding tennis player Cruz has 11,000 Instagram followers – and he shares pictures of himself playing tennis, winning trophies and posing alongside his famous parents as well as other tennis superstars, suggesting he will probably leverage his sports talent for sponsorships with major brands.

Lleyton has spoken previously about how he has high hopes for his son to follow in his footsteps and become a successful tennis player.

“Hopefully he gets a chance to play in this great event [the Australian Open] if he wants to. Hopefully he beats me,” Lleyton said during the Australian Open in January.

Ava Hewitt

Talented Ava has had her own public Instagram account for only just over a year and already has 7000 followers, complete with links to her various dance, acting and modelling groups and agents.

Clearly, she is a born performer, and following in the steps of her actress mother Bec. Ava’s account features pictures of her modelling work as well as her nifty dancing skills.

Fans often praise her gorgeous looks and liken her to her mum. “You look so much like your mumma bear Miss Ava,” one person wrote on her Instagram page. “Gorgeous like mother like daughter,” said another.

Mia Hewitt

Although Mia keeps a low profile and doesn’t use Instagram to promote herself, the pretty teenager has starred in several ad campaigns which Bec often shares with her fans.

The pair attended the Dior couture show in Paris last year and appeared in a Palmolive haircare ad in 2018.

“We’re so excited to finally be able to announce that Mia and I are the new Ambassadors for Palmolive Naturals Haircare! We had so much fun working together on this campaign. So proud of my girl!” the Helloworld ambassador wrote at the time.

