When you’re thinking of easy ways to shop for essentials and specialty goods without leaving the house, what does your mind go to? That’s right, Amazon! From Amazon’s incredible prices to their wide range of products and fast delivery, Amazon is MANY people’s go-to online store.

When online shopping, it’s important to consider looking at the reviews and ratings associated with the product… lucky for you, we’ve done that for you and have gathered a list of Amazon Australia best sellers in 2024, so far. From homewares and kitchenware to electronics and beauty, you can shop all of Amazon’s best items in one place.

What is an Amazon #1 best seller?

An Amazon Australia best seller indicated that the product is in high demand in its category and has had the highest number of recent sales. These products often also have high star ratings and thousands of reviews.

HOME BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA

01 Small Digital Scale $12.80 at Amazon A digital scale is a household essential. Whether you bake and cook often or not, there is bound to be a time in the kitchen when a scale is in need! Key features: Battery included.

Blue backlit LCD display.

Auto off.

Stainless steel.

02 Dreamaker Dual Control Washable Electric Blanket $62.95 at Amazon Designed to perfectly fit any bed depending on the purchased size, this lightweight electric blanket is sure to keep you warm and cosy during those cold nights. Key features: Low-voltage wires to keep you safe and consume less energy.

Three varied temperature settings.

Machine washable – simply detach the cord and controls before washing.

Available in single, king single, double, queen, king, and super king.

03 Febreze With Ambi Pur Fabric Spray $4.85 at Amazon Febreze’s Fabric Spray refreshes your fabric by removing odours and killing 99.9 per cent of germs. Who doesn’t like nice-smelling sheets? Key features: Odour elimination technology for nice-smelling sheets.

Multiple scents available.

Kills 99.9 per cent of germs.

04 Philips Essential Airfryer – 4.1 L Pan $98 at Amazon Air fryers are all the rage right now… the only problem? They can be quite costly! This affordable and high-quality air fryer by Philips will help you save time when cooking dinner by cooking your food up to 40 per cent faster than your oven. Key features: 12 cooking methods: Roast, bake, grill, toast and more!

Access to the Nutri-U app which provides you with hundreds of recipes that have been tried and tested in a Philips Airfryer.

All parts are removable for easy cleaning.

05 Spray Mops Wet Dry Mops for Floor Cleaning – Microfibre $33.98 at Amazon This wet and dry mop is a household essential for quick spills and messes. With a 360 swivel head and a microfibre mop pad, you can be sure your floors will be getting properly cleaned. Key features: Microfiber mop pad can pick up everything on all sorts of floors from hardwood, tile, marble, laminate, and ceramic.

Easy to install.

One-hand operation.

Two refillable bottles.

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE HOME CATEGORY

Bref Power Active Juicy Lemon, Rim Block Toilet Cleaner, 2x50g, $5.50(was $11) | SHOP NOW

Scrub Daddy Flex Texture Cleaning Sponge, Original Yellow, $5 (was $5.95) | SHOP NOW

The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste 850g, $9.49 | SHOP NOW

Dreamaker Double-Sided Electric Heated Coral Fleece Throw Rug, $59.95 | SHOP NOW

Wake In Cloud – White Sheet Set, 1000TC Ultra Soft Microfiber, $40.99 (was $49.99) | SHOP NOW

Australian Made Fully Fitted Cotton Quilted Mattress Protector, $28.80 | SHOP NOW

KITCHEN AND DINING BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA

01 Powerful Milk Frother for Coffee $33.62 at Amazon If you LOVE to have a coffee with frothy milk in the morning but don’t own a fancy coffee machine that can do it for you, this is your next best bet! With a 4.4 star rating out of a whopping 108,000 reviews, you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Key features: Makes, rich and creamy froth in seconds.

Easy to clean and store.

Can also be used to whisk matcha if you’re not a coffee drinker.

Works on all types of milk.

02 Sistema Ultra Tritan Airtight Pantry Storage Containers from $5.60 at Amazon This is your sign to stop putting off the dreaded task of reorganising your pantry. With storage containers ranging from $4 to $13.50 depending on the size, a clean and tidy pantry doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Key features: Sleek and stylish design.

Easy-locking clips and air-tight seals keep food fresh.

Phthalate and BPA-free plastic.

Dishwasher safe.

03 Thermos Stainless King Vacuum Insulated Food Jar $26.95 at Amazon A thermos is a necessity for both you and your children. The insulated food jar is perfect for lunches at work and school and allows you to be able to enjoy a delicious and hot meal with no fuss or extra cost. Key features: Keeps contents hot for up to nine hours and cold for up to 14 hours.

Easy to fill and clean.

Durable stainless steel.

Cool to the touch with hot liquids.

04 Pocket Kitchen Chef Knife and Scissors Sharpener for Straight and Serrated Knives $24.99 at Amazon A knife sharpener is definitely an item you don’t know how much you need it until you buy one! Gone are the days of over-exerting yourself just to slice a carrot. Key features: Strong suction base.

The small size allows you to store the gadget conveniently.

Easy to use.

Three stages of sharpening.

05 Espresso Coffee Knock Box for Barista $16.99 at Amazon For anyone who owns an espresso machine, a coffee knock box is a must-have. Keep this next to your machine to easily dispense the used coffee after each use instead of washing it down your drain or getting it everywhere as you attempt to knock it in the bin. If you have a garden, you can use the old coffee as fertiliser to help your plants grow. Key features: Saves space on your kitchen countertop.

The rubber bar can be removed for emptying and cleaning.

Good width to ensure coffee grounds don’t go everywhere.

Dishwasher safe.

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE KITCHEN AND DINING CATEGORY

BEAUTY BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA

01 Dove Triple Moisturising Body Wash 1L $7.65 at Amazon Buying from Amazon is a great way to save on essentials such as body wash. You can either purchase one bottle for $7.65 or save more by purchasing three for $22.95. Key features: Made from 1/4 moisturising cream.

Leaves your skin softer and smoother.

Mild and gentle formula.

02 Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil $17.99 at Amazon This rosemary and mint scalp and hair-strengthening oil is the holy grail when it comes to hair care. “From nourishing hair follicles, smoothing split ends, and helping with dry scalp, this hair oil uses natural, organic ingredients and essential oils to provide the care your hair deserves,” the website reads. Key features: Infused with Biotin.

Smooths split ends.

Conditions dry scalp.

Helps improve length retention.

03 Tresemme Heat Defence Hair Spray 300 ml $7.99 at Amazon Start taking care of your hair and invest in a heat protectant without breaking the bank. For just $4.50, you can take that extra step to having beautiful, silky hair. Key features: Protects your hair from damage caused by straighteners and curling irons.

leaves hair looking shiny and feeling incredibly soft.

Nourishing and strengthening.

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE BEAUTY CATEGORY

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $16.49 | SHOP NOW

Palmolive Foaming Hand Wash Soap, 250mL, $2.40 | SHOP NOW

K18 Hair Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask 50 ml, $59.99 (was $99.50) | SHOP NOW

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $18 | SHOP NOW

Sukin Botanical Body Wash, Signature, 1L, $8.07 | SHOP NOW

ELECTRONICS BEST SELLERS ON AMAZON AUSTRALIA

01 Apple AirTag $49 at Amazon Amazon Australia has sold over 1,000 Apple AirTag in the past month, making this one of their best-selling items. You can buy the Apple AirTag alone for $48 or a pack of four for $147. AirTags are great if you want to keep track of your luggage when travelling or if you’re the type of person who always loses their keys! Key features: Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad.

Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things.

02 Fire TV Stick 4K Max | Stream Prime Video, Netflix, 9Now, 7Plus $119 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an exciting device that allows you to turn almost any television into a smart TV. It helps you stream movies and shows and play games via the internet after connecting it to your HDMI port. Key features: Watch favourites from Netflix, BINGE, Stan, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and more.

16 GB of storage.

Wi-Fi 6E support for smoother streaming.

03 Power Bank, 10000mAh Slim USB C Portable Charger $29.99 at Amazon With a 4.7 star rating out of over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, you can be sure this portable charger will get the job done! Key features: Can charge your new iPhone from 0 to 65 per cent in 30 mins.

You can easily take it anywhere without feeling bulky and heavy.

LED display battery.

OTHER BEST SELLERS IN THE ELECTRONICS CATEGORY

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera, $229 | SHOP NOW

LENCENT Universal Travel Adapter, International Charger with 3 USB Ports, $33.99 | SHOP NOW

Fire TV Cube | Stream Prime Video, Netflix, 9Now, 7plus, $219 | SHOP NOW

SanDisk 32GB Ultra microSDHC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter, $9.99 (was $14) | SHOP NOW

Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries (Pack of 20), $20.72 | SHOP NOW

