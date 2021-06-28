Sophie Monk (pictured) will host the new version of Beauty & The Geek. Channel Nine

Among the beauties taking part are a professional theme park princess, a vivacious tanning and gym lover, a red carpet reporter and a criminology student and model.

Meanwhile, the geeks include a maths teacher, an ER doctor/wrestling fan, a motorsport fanatic and a law graduate.

They’ll all battle it out in a bid to be the last pair standing with the winning couple taking home the much coveted prized of $100,000.

“A lot has changed since Beauty and the Geek was last on our screens,” host Sophie said,

“Today, geeks run the world and beauties are far more than just a pretty face. I can’t wait for audiences to watch on as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and see if we’re able to answer the age-old question – can opposites attract?”

10 "geeks" will be paired with 10 "beauties" as they team up in a bid to win a $100,000 prize. Channel Nine

Channel Nine previously shared a sneak peek at the show the network is describing as “the most uplifting, feel-good show of the year”.

And former Bachelorette Sophie couldn’t hide her excitement about its return.

"I can’t even 🙈 this show is sooo entertaining with so much comedy you’ll laugh and with so much heart you’ll cry,” she said.

“It’ll be your favourite show EVER! I promise. ( and I’ve experienced some reality shows in my time) this won’t disappoint you. Hand on my heart.”

Beauty and the Geek premieres Sunday July 11 at 7pm on Channel Nine and Nine Now

