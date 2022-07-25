Chris and Bri won the first challenge of the comp. Nine

Betting sites have been used as a prediction tool for years and regardless of your feelings about gambling they tend to be spot on. For example, Sportsbet and TAB both correctly predicted the winner of MasterChef this year.

Mike won the first makeover of the season Nine

Rumour has it these sites get the inside scoop on who will win the season. While we don’t know their source, whoever it is seems to have the right information.

That means whoever has the best odds is probably likely to win.

Alrighty, enough faffing around, who’s going to win Beauty and the Geek 2022

None other than the adorable Karly and Aaron.

Karly and Aaron are fan favourites. Nine

Sportsbet has their odds at $1.80 while the next closest contestants, Tegan and Anthony, lag behind at a whopping $6.00.

With Tegan and Anthony facing elimination twice already, perhaps it’s not really a surprise. Romantic duo Tara and Michael also sit at $6.00.

Hairdresser Karly and train enthusiast Aaron have been fan favourites from the beginning and have developed an extremely close bond.

We’re yet to see anything romantic, however their friendship is still a delight to watch.

They developed a close bond during the show. Nine

While we can be pretty confident of these odds any good fortune teller (hello Aimee) will tell you the future isn’t set in stone.

We’ll just have to watch the series to find out who really wins.

WATCH BELOW: Lachlan and Kiera win Beauty and the Geek 2021