Mike
Two words: stun-ning.
Batman fan Mike went into the makeover hoping to find his inner Bruce Wayne and he most certainly succeeded. Mike is giving Christian Bale Bruce Wayne vibes too, not gloomy Rob Pattison Bruce Wayne.
Speaking to Who, Mike revealed he was really nervous about the reveal but everyone loved it, especially his partner Hedi.
“I remember just right before coming out of that elevator… I was almost in tears. It was just a combination of happy, nervous and just so many emotions running through my head,” he said.
“[Hedi] seemed to love it. I've never seen anyone call me hot before, so that was very cool.”
Mike already had a gorgeous smile so it’s delightful to see it on full view now instead of hidden behind a bushy beard.
We hope his new found confidence brings him all the joy.
