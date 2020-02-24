Former Baywatch actress Yasmine Bleeth, 51, looked remarkably different as she made a rare public outing recently when she took her pet dog for a walk in Los Angeles. Supplied

For the past 17 years Yasmine has been married to strip club owner Paul Cerrito, who she reportedly met in a Malibu rehab centre after voluntarily checking herself in for cocaine addiction.

Yasmine, who hasn’t acted since 2003, has struggled with addiction over the years and relapsed after leaving the clinic. She was arrested in 2001 when police found cocaine in her car following a crash.

The one-time model, who played sexy lifeguard Caroline Holden in the hit TV show, now lives a low-key life, dividing her time between California and Arizona. Supplied

She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years’ probation and 100 hours of community service.

Shortly afterwards, in an essay in Glamour magazine, she admitted: “I never expected to get into drugs. And if I was sniffling, my publicist would tell people I had sinus problems, which I do.”

Yasmine, who hasn’t acted since 2003, has struggled with addiction over the years and relapsed after leaving the clinic. She was arrested in 2001 when police found cocaine in her car following a crash. Supplied

And although she had gained some weight, she said that “consciously trying to stay

off drugs is now part of my life and always will be”.

For more, see this week’s New Idea – out now!