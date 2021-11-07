Lauren shared an adorable image of baby Samson, along with a text graphic explaining why they chose his name.

"This baby boy gave us strength to appreciate, respect and surrender to both the gift and impermanence of life," she shared.

"We were blessed with him a few days before our beautiful Sandra passed. He was the 'light' through our grief," she explained, referring to the tragic death of her sister-in-law in February this year.

"In choosing a 'name' we wanted to honour our son's special connection to Sandy. We experienced a deeply spiritual week of strong messages from her through symbols of sunshine & sunflowers that were being told to us via Miller & Houston," she explained.

"The meaning & origin of Samson is 'sun' and Biblically, he was endowed with strength.

"Samson's middle name is 'Andy', which is in honour of his Daddy, who's middle name is 'Andrew'. A special little touch - when written with his first initial reads: S.Andy."

Barry also shared the happy news to Instagram and wrote: "He’s arrived. Samson Andy Hall. 26/10/2021.

"He is just perfect and his brothers love him so much. Well a little too much they absolutely maul him with kisses and cuddles.xxxxxoooooo. Samson’s name has a deep meaning to our family.

"He will be aware of the meaning in good time and I’m sure honour the name and give us all such joy as he has already started doing."

Lauren announced her pregnancy in June this year in a tell-all with A Current Affair.

Appearing alongside Barry, the two announced that not only were they pregnant, they had gotten married in secret in February.

They shared their news alongside the story of the death of Lauren's sister-in-law, Sandra, in the hope of raising awareness for bowel cancer - her cause of death.

“In amidst the twilight of heartache, hopelessness and suffering … We found the purest joy, a transformational discovery,” Lauren wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of their wedding, which took place in a sunflower field.

In the days following the wedding announcement, she wrote about the pregnancy alongside a family portrait of herself, Barry and their two angelic-looking sons.

"Welcoming the newest Master Hall, October 2021 💙," she wrote.

"The world needs more confident, kind, empathetic, beautiful men and we believe that’s why we have been blessed with a third to guide & love unconditionally."

In telling the story of her pregnancy, Lauren shared that she was due for her period on the day of her wedding to Barry, but took a pregnancy test a few days later when it didn’t arrive.

The first test was inconclusive, but she shared videos of herself sharing the news with her sick sister-in-law and her parents at the hospital, where she took one that came up positive.

Lauren, who is very candid on Instagram, kept her followers up to date throughout her pregnancy.

The now mum-of-three shared a video of her 15-week scan, where the baby seemed to give a thumbs up to his little brothers, who were watching on.

We look forward to more adorable snaps of baby X, who undoubtedly will be as gorgeous and cherubic as his two siblings!