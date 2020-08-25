The Masked Singer judges were left speechless on Monday night, after it was revealed that Dragonfly was none other than singer and model Sophie Monk (pictured). Network Ten

“I thought Sophie was too busy for a Bardot reunion. I mean... she's wearing a dragonfly costume, singing on a stage, while I have to try and get six kids to sleep before the show comes on,' Tiffani wrote in the now-deleted Stories post.

Sophie appeared alongside Tiffani, Sally Polihronas, Katie Underwood and Belinda Chapple in the girlband Bardot between 1999 and 2001, after being discovered on the reality show Popstars.

Tiffani, who previously claimed Sophie had been trying to distance herself from the band, went on to suggest that her appearance on The Masked Singer could be a prelude to a comeback – albeit with some help from KIIS FM radio star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

“Think I'll go one step further and predict a new single release. Coming to a radio station near you and played by her bestie Jackie O first,” she captioned a screenshot of Sophie.

Tiffani then shared another screenshot of Sophie, along with the text “BOOM” and tagged fellow bandmate Sally Polihronas, who re-shared the post with the text “Nailed it!”

Tiffani Wood (pictured) called out Sophie for “having the time” to appear on the show and not taking part in a reunion tour. Instagram

Despite the thinly veiled swipe, it appears Sophie took the high road while talking about the messages on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to the radio hosts, the 40-year-old insisted that she has only remained in contact with one of her former bandmates since Bardot broke up eighteen years ago.

“I haven't spoken to the girls for 18 years, except for one of them,' Sophie began, after confessing that she didn’t want to say anything bad about anyone.

“I didn't hear about a reunion. I didn't think this year it was possible to do anything, really," she added, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Tiffani posted an Instagram message, which questioned Sophie's appearance on The Masked Singer. Instagram

Shortly after Sophie’s radio appearance, Tiffani took to Instagram to explain what she meant by posting the Instagram messages, which have now been deleted.

“Omg I can’t believe what I posted, honestly as a sarcastic joke post or 2, has made news. I want to apologise to @sophiemonk first of all and to anyone else I have offended or it seems triggered,” Tiffani began.

“It was never my intention to offend anyone and I honestly have zero interest in hurting people.”

She concluded her post, which included a screenshot of a news article about the Instagram messages, with the text: “It was a joke. None of us are doing a reunion.”