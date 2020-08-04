Bardot were the biggest girl band of the early 2000s before it all came crashing down. Getty

Belinda said that she found out by accident that she and her bandmates were being sidelined in favour of Sophie.

“I found evidence about Sophie’s solo career. I wasn’t meant to see it,” she explained. “They sent me up for a radio interview and I saw a stack of CDs.”

Immediately after stumbling across this, Belinda confronted the big wigs in charge and demanded to know what was going on.

Belinda Chapple (pictured) reveals she and her bandmates accidentally found out the band was over. Instagram

“They couldn’t look me in the eye. I said, ‘You’re going to tell me now what all this stuff is? What are you guys doing? Is she doing a side project?”’ Belinda said.

Belinda said she and the band were told to go home but were called for a meeting at 9am the following day where their manager told them the news the band was breaking up.

“He just sat us down and said ‘it’s over… Bardot’s over. That’s it.’” she said.

Sophie Monk (pictured with fiance Joshua Gross) has gone on to have a successful career on her own. Instagram

In April this year, Belinda and former bandmates Tiffani and Katie celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bardot, singing their hit song Poison via video link.

Sophie and Sally did not return for the reunion.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Katie told Channel Seven’s The Morning Show.

“We’ve been talking to each other on and off for about the last year. It’s not every year that you have a 20th anniversary of something so amazing.

“It was an incredible machine and event in our lives. So we’ve been talking about it for a while,” she added.