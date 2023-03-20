Barbara is now 91 but she still look fantastic! Getty

To the delight of fans, Barbara busted out her famous I Dream of Jeannie pose while on the red carpet. Despite only playing the 2000-year-old genie from 1965 to 1970, it’s clear the character is Barbara’s favourite from her amazing 73-year career.

Her Instagram account serves as a shrine to the still-popular show. Along with sharing behind-the-scenes memories, Barbara posts lots of throwbacks of herself with her co-stars, including the late Larry Hagman, who played Jeannie’s astronaut love interest, Tony Nelson.

Of Larry, who died in 2012 aged 81, Barbara says: “We had the same rhythm. We laughed at the same things. It was just there. We didn’t have to work at it.”

Barbara credits wearing sunscreen everyday for her rather youthful appearance... Getty

Thrice-married Barbara also uploads photos with fans and the Jeannie memorabilia they gift her, explaining: “It touches my heart to know so many people are continuing to keep the magic alive.”

