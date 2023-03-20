To the delight of fans, Barbara busted out her famous I Dream of Jeannie pose while on the red carpet. Despite only playing the 2000-year-old genie from 1965 to 1970, it’s clear the character is Barbara’s favourite from her amazing 73-year career.
Her Instagram account serves as a shrine to the still-popular show. Along with sharing behind-the-scenes memories, Barbara posts lots of throwbacks of herself with her co-stars, including the late Larry Hagman, who played Jeannie’s astronaut love interest, Tony Nelson.
Of Larry, who died in 2012 aged 81, Barbara says: “We had the same rhythm. We laughed at the same things. It was just there. We didn’t have to work at it.”
Thrice-married Barbara also uploads photos with fans and the Jeannie memorabilia they gift her, explaining: “It touches my heart to know so many people are continuing to keep the magic alive.”
For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!