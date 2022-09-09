The Queen has passed away. Getty

As the Royal family prepare to return to London, Ingrid has given her own opinion of what is happening in Scotland.

“I’m sure they're probably sitting around and just talking very quietly, maybe some of them have gone to bed because they have got a really, really big day tomorrow,” she explained on the Today show.

“Prince Charles is going to address the nation. He is going to be sworn in as king. I think probably they won't be hanging around for a very, very late night.”

“But these moments, it is very difficult to imagine because different people take it in a different way.”

“I imagine that some of them will stay up talking and having a few drinks and others will drift off to bed with their own thoughts and prayers.”

“I think it's very tough. Especially when it's so public,” she concluded.

Balmoral Getty

Preparations are now underway for The Queen’s funeral, which is expected to be held in 10 days’ time.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, and Viscount Severn.

She also had 12 great-grandchildren - the youngest being Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.