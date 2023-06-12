Method

1. Grease and line an 18cm x 28cm rectangular slice pan. Line base and sides with baking paper, extending paper 3cm above pan edges.

2. Place butter, vanilla and 200g of the chocolate in a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on High (100%) in 20 second bursts, for about

45 to 50 seconds, or until just melted. Remove. Continue to stir until chocolate is smooth. Cool to room temperature.

3. Stir sugar into chocolate mixture. Add eggs. Stir until well combined. Stir in almond meal and sifted flours with remaining chopped chocolate. Spoon into prepared pan. Spread evenly.

4. Stir jam in a bowl until smooth. Dollop spoonfuls over chocolate mixture.

Swirl through using a skewer. Sprinkle with almonds.

5. Cook in a moderately slow oven (160C) for about 45 minutes, or until golden brown and firm to touch. Remove. Cool completely in pan.

6. Use paper to lift slice out of pan. Cut into 12 bars. Dust with icing sugar.

TIP: Raspberry jam can be replaced with other flavours like strawberry or mixed berry. Make sure you don’t overheat the chocolate in the microwave or it will seize and become firm and grainy.