Back to The Rafters drops on Amazon Prime on September 17 this year. Supplied

While Rafters favourites including Rebecca Gibney, Hugh Sheridan, Angus McLaren, Michael Caton and George Houvardas were all in attendance as well new faces Georgina Haig and Haiha Le, there was one huge cast member missing.

Erik Thomson was not pictured at the event, leaving fans to speculate he may have dropped out from the production – just as co-star Jessica Marais previously did.

“Where’s Erik?” questioned multiple fans under images of the Rafters’ new cast images.

From left: Angus McLaren, Georgina Haig, Michael Caton, Haiha Le, Hugh Sheridan, Rebecca Gibney and George Houvardas. Supplied

But fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the actor quickly stepped in to reveal why he wasn’t there – and there’s a very good reason behind it.

“Shooting a film in Perth,” Erik explained in the comments section.

Over on his own Instagram page he was more than happy to shout from the rooftops about his involvement in the revival, sharing a photo of himself in character as Dave with his on-screen wife Julie (Rebecca Gibney).

Fans worried Erik Thomson (pictured) wouldn't be back, but he assured fans that wasn't the case. Jessica Marais (second from right) previously announced she was leaving the reboot.. Channel Seven

“September 17 is the day @backtotherafterstv drops WORLDWIDE on @primevideoaunz @amazonprimevideo ,” he penned.

“Shot last year in two chunks (thanks covid), it was such a rare privilege to reunite with everyone and continue the story of the Rafter family. So sorry I couldn’t be at the launch in Sydney yesterday, as I am working in Fremantle, Western Australia but was there in spirit.”

Erik is currently filming How To Please a Woman alongside Cameron Daddo and Doctor Doctor’s Ryan Johnson.