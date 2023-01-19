With our wallets feeling seemingly dry as we come out on the other side of Christmas and New Year celebrations, finding a good sale is high on our agenda.

And, with back-to-school season in full swing, stationery lists that are fixed onto fridges since the beginning of the month will have to be attended to.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a new laptop for the kid’s BYOD requirements, or you’re needing five A4 exercise books, three binders, and a pack of six highlighters, finding school supplies at a discounted price will add a spring to your step.