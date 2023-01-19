To help you find the best deals, below is our edit of the best back-to-school sales that are on right now in Australia.
The best back-to-school sales in Australia 2023
- LENOVO
Save up to 53% off a select range of laptops for school from brands like ThinkPad, Yoga, Legion, ThinkBook, and IdeaPad.
- BIG W
From back-to-school essentials such as pens and pencils and notebooks to tech must-haves like laptops and tablets, Big W’s back-to-school sale is on now. Plus, you can also redeem Back to School NSW Vouchers at Big W online.
- KOGAN
From 35” monitors for the bigger kids to an 80-piece colour marker pack for the artist-to-be, Kogan’s back-to-school sale is well worth having a snoop in.
- MYER
New year, new shoes. Sort the kids out with a new pair of school shoes this year. Myer’s range of classic school shoes are currently on sale.
- BING LEE
Save big on laptops at Bing Lee - with various discounts storewide, Bing Lee is definitely worth checking out to tick off any BYOD requirements this year.
