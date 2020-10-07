Elly (right) and Becky (left) Miles were given the arduous task of sending home two unlucky contenders at the first rose ceremony. Ten

When Becky called out Ab’s name, the 27-year-old filmmaker confessed he couldn’t see the pair forging a romantic connection and declined the rose, sending himself home.

“Becky, I’m really sorry. You’re absolutely beautiful and, unfortunately, I cannot accept this rose,” Ab told Becky, who was clearly taken aback.

“I just don’t think I’m the right person for you. It’s only right that I’m honest with you know, instead of leading you down the road,” he added.

Ab (pictured) confessed he couldn’t see himself forging a romantic connection with Becky and declined her rose, sending himself home. Ten

The blonde beauty then thanked Ab for his frankness, saying: “I really appreciate your honesty, for stepping up and telling us how you feel. All the best.”

Becky then returned to sister Elly, 25, who consoled her sibling, before asking what happened, to which Becky replied he “just wasn’t feeling it.”

She continued to say: “Yeah, hats off to him for being honest.”

“Becky, I’m really sorry. You’re absolutely beautiful and, unfortunately, I cannot accept this rose,” Ab (left) told Becky (right), who was clearly taken aback. Ten

The sisters then continued handing out roses until it was revealed 25-year-old social worker Nick and 27-year-old musculoskeletal therapist Samuel were the suitors going home empty-handed.

Despite his shock self-elimination, it remains unclear whether Ab was actually refusing the rose because it came from Becky, or whether he was saying goodbye to both sisters.

The Bachelorette continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on Ten.