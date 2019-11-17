Bachelorette Angie Kent has been sending emotional messages to former contestants Timm Hanly and Ciarran Stott. Supplied

But it’s unlikely show bosses or Carlin know that friends believe she is exchanging Instagram messages with Ciarran, who was forced to quit The Bachelorette suddenly after his grandmother died.



‘Ciarran and Angie weren’t in touch at all during the run of the show,’ said one friend. ‘But there have now been emotional messages. They definitely still have a strong connection.’



‘They had such a bond, no-one is surprised," added the friend. "Her friends all think Ciarran could have won and says she looks awkward and uncomfortable whenever she’s with him because she has doubts.





These revelations come amid shock rumours backstage crew on The Bachelorette wished she had chosen Timm over Carlin. Supplied

‘We all thought she would move to Sydney after the show to be with Carlin but she’s going to stay on the Sunshine Coast and re-assess in January how she feels.”



Crew on the show were also hoping Angie would choose Timm as the eventual winner, with one revealing, ‘Carlin didn’t ooze charm and warmth like Timm. He was more cagey and the crew all felt that.’



And fans of the show say that even Osher Gunsberg had a luke warm response to Carlin’s win – not even tagging him on Instagram and Twitter when he wrote a message to Angie following last Thursday’s finale.

Timm was sent packing in this week's series finale. Channel Ten

He wrote, “Massive congratulations @angiekent_. It was an absolute pleasure to have a front row seat watching you fall in love with Carlin xx”



Osher follows Angie and Ciarran, but is yet to follow Carlin.



‘He follows Chelcie and Matt Agnew who won The Bachelor on Instagram,” said one fan. ‘But not Carlin. Doesn’t that say it all?’

When one follower on Twitter questioned why Osher didn’t tell Angie to pick crowd favourite Timm he wrote, “I won’t tell them who to pick on these shows. It’s got to be their own choice, it’s their life – not ours.”

WATCH: Bachelorette's Angie and Carlin give their first interview as a couple