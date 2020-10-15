“SPOTTED! Bachies Harry on a beach walk with a hot brunette that is neither Ellie or Becky. Xoxo gossip girl,” they wrote, in a post that’s since been widely circulated on social media.

The comments came in thick and fast, with one confirming that the “hot brunette” in question wasn’t his ex-girlfriend, Kate Whiting, who starred alongside him on House Rules back in 2017. The pair - who share five-year-old son Xavier - split in 2018 after nine years together.

Adding further intrigue has to who the mystery woman may be, the 35-year-old recently let it slip that he was back on Tinder.

The news comes after Elly brutally shut down Harry's advances during their farm date.

The pair sat down to discuss what they were looking for in a relationship, including their 10-year age gap and Harry's role as a dad. Initially, Elly, 25, wasn't overly concerned that Harry had a child, telling producers: "I've got no issues with having a partner who has their own child."

The Newcastle nurse then asked if he'd be open to travelling, to which he replied: "Not really. I've done all that."

Elly, clearly taken aback, replied, "I'm just not too sure whether we're gonna line up. Like, I don't know whether you're a bit ahead of me."

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to applaud her for addressing their differences honestly.

"Good job Elly," one wrote.

