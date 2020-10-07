Bachelorette contender Frazer Nate’s (pictured) first encounter with double act Elly and Becky Miles was a little bit awkward. Ten

But despite his apparent loss for words, Frazer nonetheless managed to win over Elly, 25, with his rugged good looks and down to earth manner.

“Oh, Frazer, he is gorgeous. I mean, physically... hello, Christmas,” Elly gushed to producers, before adding: “But, I don't know if he's just really nervous.”

She went on to say that, despite the awkwardness of their first encounter, she believed there was something about Frazer that made her feel comfortable.

“I don't know, there’s something about Frazer. There's something about him,” she said, before adding that she felt as though there had been a spark.

Elly (right) made sure she chatted with Frazer (left) at the cocktail party. Ten

Elly gifted Frazer with one of the coveted roses at the first rose ceremony. Ten

“I really like him… that's tough to say after only a few minutes of talking with him but I felt very calm, I felt very at ease, and I didn't really want it to end,” she said.

Following her gut instinct, Elly made sure she chatted with Frazer at the cocktail party, before later gifting him one of the coveted roses at the first rose ceremony.

And judging by a sneak peek trailer for Thursday’s episode, Elly wasn’t imagining the “spark”, with footage showing her and Frazer getting hot and heavy during a steamy photoshoot.

“I’m in a gold mine, I’ve got oil all over me… I’m ready to find gold,” Elly quips, before getting up close and personal with the shirtless hunk.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode, Elly (right) and Frazer (left) get hot and heavy during a steamy photoshoot. Ten

Frazer (right) and Elly (left) put on quite a show for the others watching in the background. Ten

Appearing more at ease – which is surprising given the lack of clothing – Frazer and Elly put on quite a show for onlookers watching in the background.

Speaking to producers, Frazer says: “There’s a bit of chemistry going on, who knows where it will lead.”

Later in the trailer, Joe, who previously had a fling with Elly in their hometown of Newcastle, admits to producers that watching the saucy display was a challenge.

“I’ve realised I have real feelings for Elly. It’s torture watching on, to be honest. It’s torture,” he says.

The Bachelorette continues on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten.