The pair are joined at the hip. Channel 10

The gorgeous blondes are Australia’s very first “double” leading ladies, meaning they will be searching for their perfect partner at the exact same time.

While fans of the show - and even this year’s contestants – have expressed their confusion at how the new format will actually work, it’s clear that the pair are excited to be experiencing such a unique journey together.

Via Instagram, Becky, 30, posted a sweet tribute to her sister on Instagram ahead of the premiere, writing: “I can't be more proud of you sis, and of us - what an amazing ride. I'm excited for you all to join us on our search for love!”

The sisters describe one another as their "best friend." Instagram

Elly, who is already well acquainted with viewers after making it to the top five on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, shared a similar sentiment.

“Crikey, this is actually happening! So bloody lucky to have my best friend right there along with me 👯,” she wrote, alongside Ten’s official promo image of the pair.

Looking for love in an Australian TV first. Channel 10

Although just one episode has been aired so far, the show has already been plagued by scandal.

Following Wednesday night’s cocktail party, Elly and Becky were tasked with sending home two unlucky contenders. But when the first rose ceremony rolled around, one suitor, Ab Sow, opted to part ways with Becky - much to her dismay.

“Becky, I’m really sorry. You’re absolutely beautiful and, unfortunately, I cannot accept this rose,” he told her. "I just don’t think I’m the right person for you. It’s only right that I’m honest with you know, instead of leading you down the road."

Ab (left) and Becky (right) after declining a rose on Wednesday night's episode. Channel 10

RELATED: Elly and Becky BRUTALLY dumped on The Bachelorette!