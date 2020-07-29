Fans have seemingly been left baffled by the shock news that former Bachelor contestant Elly Miles, 25, and her sister Becky, 30, will both be this year's Bachelorettes! Network Ten

“Different....unusual.....it might be good?? How is double going to work though? What if one of them likes a guy the other is dating? Awkwardddd,” another person stated.

Meanwhile, a fourth person added: “Imagine fighting over guys with your sister!’

While the network is yet to confirm whether the sisters will date the same group of guys or separately, Now To Love suggested that the producers may take inspiration from the Kiwi version.

Last year the Kiwi version of the reality dating show shocked its viewers with the arrival of a second Bachelorette – after the show had already begun.

Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, 32, was the show's initial leading lady before Bachie veteran Lily McManus, 22, joined her part way through the season.

Following the official announcement on Wednesday, bemused fans took to Instagram to comment on the decision, with many asking how a double bachelorette season might work. Instagram

Suffice to say, fans were more than surprised. But, it very quickly became clear the men had been cast with the two women in mind.

With a relatively large age gap between Lesina and Lily, there were two relatively clear groups of men who fell into each age bracket.

"We don't want to compete, half the guys have been cast for me, half have been cast for Lesina," Lily said at the time.

However, the groups were more of a guideline than a hard and fast rule.

When it came time for the rose ceremony Lesina and Lily handed out there roses alternatively.

"I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with," Elly says of becoming the Bachelorette. Instagram

One confused fellow, Glenn, believed this to be the luckiest day of his life – he was getting to be with both ladies.

"I haven't had two women at the same time, yet, this could be my chance," Glenn said when Lily arrived. However, his dreams were crushed.

The Miles' sisters have assured fans their taste in men couldn't be more different.

"I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I'm looking for my best mate to share those memories with," Elly says of becoming the Bachelorette.

While Becky says: "I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend."

This article first appeared on Now To Love.