David Witko | Sam Frost's season | Sent home episode 2

How could we forget the original Bachelorette villain? International model David Witko.

David's reality TV journey was cut short after he clashed spectacularly with Sam Frost, implying that the now 32-year-old was materialistic and dating for status. When she understandably got mad at his accusations, he turned the tables back on the actress, claiming she misinterpreted him.

Sam promptly gave the model the boot during the second rose ceremony, at which point David's bruised ego made an appearance.

"I'm actually reasonably happy not to receive a rose tonight," David told Sam. "I think you misinterpreted the whole situation... I think you actually made a mountain out of a molehill."

Sam merely gestured to the door while she calmly said, "Thank you so much, it's been a pleasure".

They were rivals turned frenemies and they both got the boot at the same time. Channel Ten

Sam Johnston & Rhys Chilton | Georgia Love's season | Sent home episode 7

Rivals turned frenemies Sam Johnston and Rhys Chilton of Georgia Love's season both got the boot at the same time after the journalist took them on a two-on-one date to Luna Park.

And while one man was meant to return to The Bachelorette mansion, Georgia decided she didn't want either of them hanging around after realising they weren't there for the right reasons.

Speaking to Who magazine, Georgia confessed she felt "betrayed" by the two men for their misplaced intentions.

"I didn't want to give them the benefit of hanging out in the house for another week with the guys, being on TV," the newsreader said.

"I felt like Rhys was handing me a silver platter of reasons he wasn't there to find love. Then Sam brought up the fact he wanted to head back overseas and perhaps get into TV presenting, It became so clear that [they] weren’t there for me at all … They were both wasting my time.”

Sophie told Ryan that everything he was looking for didn't apply to herself. Channel Ten

Ryan Jones | Sophie Monk's season | Sent home episode 6

When Beauty & the Geek host Sophie Monk decided to send Ryan Jones home in the middle of their date, the construction worker didn't seem too happy about it.

Sophie explained that all the things Ryan disliked in a partner - like swearing and a relaxed appearance - applied to her. Couple that with the fact that Ryan wasn't even sure he wanted to be there, Sophie decided it was best to end his reality journey.

"I'm sure I wanna be here and fall in love. You’re not sure," Sophie told the construction worker. "And there’s guys that definitely want to be with me. And I want someone that loves me 100 per cent.

"I want someone that wants me — so I'm gonna choose them over you. I just think you should go off and meet the right girl."

On-screen, it appeared he didn't handle the rejection well as he stormed off. But the Kiwi has since revealed he was merely miffed about the lack of cold beer on set.

Nathan was kicked from the show after Ali questioned his intentions for being there. Channel Ten

Nathan Favro | Ali Oetjen's season | Sent home episode 4

In the battle of bachie 'Hunger Games' between Nathan Favro and Charlie Newling from Ali Oetjen's season, Nathan accepted defeat slightly sooner than Charlie did.

After Charlie told Ali that Nathan was not here for the right reasons, the Bachelor alum confronted the carpenter about his intentions.

Nathan threw out a life line while trying to defend himself, turning things back around on his accuser.

"Charlie is a jealous, malicious person, he’s a piece of sh*t, that’s the truth," the carpenter said.

Ali, however, stayed firm, telling him, “Nathan I don’t think this is going to work," and he was sent home.

But hey, at least he got a trip to Fiji when he appeared on Bachelor In Paradise - not a bad consolation prize.

Charlie was sent packing after his possessiveness caused problems between himself and Ali. Channel Ten

Charlie Newling | Ali Oetjen's season | Sent home episode 10

He may have stayed in the competition longer than Nathan, but Charlie Newling still wasn't the last one standing in the race to win Ali's heart.

After the builder expressed he wanted to be exclusive with Ali during hometown visits before introducing her to his family, The Bachelorette was more than confused.

"You can call it unfaithful and in here it's The Bachelorette," Charlie said. "I want this more than anything but to know there's other people involved it kills me. It eats me up."

Ali spoke to camera about his possessive behaviour, saying, "'What the f**k?... This is intense. Charlie is rearing his ugly head again and to be honest, I'm sick of it... I'm p***ed off.'"

The influencer told Charlier she wanted a partner that would fight for her, but the builder said he wouldn't beg and Ali ended up sending him home during the cocktail party.

Jess Glasgow | Angie Kent's season | Sent home episode 2

Jess Glasgow | Angie Kent's season | Sent home episode 2

We've really tried to forget about this one.

Jess Glasgow instantly made viewers squirm with his inappropriate behaviour towards Angie Kent during a photo shoot.

When the Noosa politician made creepy comments about Angie, and women in general, to his fellow contestants (demonstrating a shockingly limited understanding of the laws of consent), the season's eventual winner Carlin Sterritt told Angie about Jess' behaviour.

The Gogglebox alum then wasted no time confronting the politician at the cocktail party.

"I’ve heard from the guys that you don’t say very nice things about me and you’ve actually made a lot of the makeup artists and crew not feel very comfortable," Angie told Jess.

"And if there’s anything in my entire life that I’ve been super sure of it's that I will never allow a man to come in and f**k with my sisterhood. Never."

And so Jess was sent packing back to Noosa.

After hearing that Pascal had made comments about their looks, sisters Elly and Becky sent him packing. Channel Ten

Pascal Wallace | Elly & Becky Miles' season | Sent home episode 4

Sisters Elly and Becky Miles were as fierce as anything when they kicked Pascal Wallace to the Bachelorette mansion kerb.

After hearing that the CEO had been making comments about their looks, the sisters confronted the reality star during a cocktail party.

"We've heard that you've been basically questioning Elly and myself, saying things like, 'Oh, you know what? They could have picked, like, better looking chicks'"' Becky said.

Pascal denied the accusations and turned things around on Elly and Becky, claiming they were "creating drama from nowhere".

"I'm not buying what you're saying. I just think it's time for you to leave,' Becky told Pascal, to which Elly agreed.

The CEO did not take his booting well, storming off in a huff and ranting profanities on his way out.

We wonder if the upcoming Bachelorette Brooke Blurton will have to partake in any bachelorette bootings. Hopefully not, but we're sure she's up to the task.

