Why did you want to be the Bachelorette?
It felt like the right timing for me. And I think this time it was a different position to be in. Being chosen to be the Bachelorette, I have more choice in my partners.
Have you reached out to any past Bachelorettes for advice?
Yeah, I reached out to quite a few. They were quite constructive. Some were successful, some weren’t, but they all said I should just lean into the experience.
What are you looking for in a partner?
I like people who are more compassionate and giving, but I also like people who are athletic and can keep up with me [laughs]. But I just want someone who sees me for who I am.
On the other hand, what is a deal-breaker for you in a relationship?
I think someone who is not open-minded, someone who is closed off to the idea that I’m a bisexual woman.
Would you consider proposing at the end of the series?
Absolutely, to the right person! Yeah, it’s always been on my mind and I don’t care if it’s a guy or girl, I would propose.
Are kids something you want in the future?
Kids are definitely something that I have always wanted. I love being a cool aunty, but I would love to be a mum.
The Bachelorette, Wed. 7.30pm on TEN
