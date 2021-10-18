Brooke is the very first bisexual Bachelorette. Supplied

Why did you want to be the Bachelorette?

It felt like the right timing for me. And I think this time it was a different position to be in. Being chosen to be the Bachelorette, I have more choice in my partners.

Have you reached out to any past Bachelorettes for advice?

Yeah, I reached out to quite a few. They were quite constructive. Some were successful, some weren’t, but they all said I should just lean into the experience.

What are you looking for in a partner?

I like people who are more compassionate and giving, but I also like people who are athletic and can keep up with me [laughs]. But I just want someone who sees me for who I am.

She's ready to start a family with The One. Ten

On the other hand, what is a deal-breaker for you in a relationship?

I think someone who is not open-minded, someone who is closed off to the idea that I’m a bisexual woman.

Would you consider proposing at the end of the series?

Absolutely, to the right person! Yeah, it’s always been on my mind and I don’t care if it’s a guy or girl, I would propose.

Are kids something you want in the future?

Kids are definitely something that I have always wanted. I love being a cool aunty, but I would love to be a mum.

