"While Elly (left) is used to the spotlight, Becky (right) definitely stole it and there was a bit of jealousy," a source claimed. Network 10

Meanwhile, Becky, whose celebrity man crush is Brad Pitt, previously revealed her desire to find her perfect match.

"I'm on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile,"she said.

Becky is ready to find love. Instagram

Elly and Jackson caught out!

Meanwhile, it seems Elly already has her heart set on another Bachie alum.

The 25-year-old was spotted working out at a gym with Bachelor in Paradise contestant and Angie Kent's ex, Jackson Garlick.

Posting pictures to his Instagram account, the handsome football player revealed he and Elly have been enjoying sweat sessions together in Sydney's Bondi with another of Angie's ex-boyfriends, Carlin Sterritt.

Has Elly found true love with BIP's Jackson Garlick (left)? Instagram

Jackson's cheeky personality may just be the right recipe for love, after Elly had her heart broken on Matt Agnew's season.

So will the kind-hearted nurse find true love on her season or has she already found it with Jackson? Only time will tell.

