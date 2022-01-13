Becky announced she's set to welcome her first bub. Instagram

"I was given some advice from a friend who said if I was dreaming of being a mum and getting pregnant, maybe I should just let nature do its thing. And so we did."

The 31-year-old blonde beauty and her partner have been together for 18 months and met on the dating app Hinge.

During their interview, they told the Telegraph that they're talking about marriage while preparing for their new life as parents.

"We couldn't be happier," gushed Becky. "It is such a lovely relationship.

Becky shared her series of The Bachelorette with her sister Elly, who also failed to find love. Instagram

"We have been dreaming of those next steps and talking about engagement and having a baby and now that has all become a reality. Although it seems a bit surreal still, it is really exciting, and I can't wait to be a mum."

When pressed about their wedding plans which will take place after the baby is born, Becky teased, "We will definitely get married at some point," and James echoed her sentiments by sharing, "She is the one for sure."

James also spoke to the publication and revealed he was meant to be deployed to the Middle East for his job as an air traffic controller, but when they found out Becky was pregnant, he stayed in Australia to help plan for the arrival of their dream baby.

"It all just feels very natural. Everything has just flowed really easily, which is nice. We can't wait to tell our families. It has been a dream," expressed the proud dad-to-be.

They will host a gender reveal party with their families. Instagram

Because the couple's relationship began during the pandemic, their families have not yet had the opportunity to meet, so they want to host their baby gender reveal party when they can get both sides together.

As for early pregnancy symptoms like morning sickness, Becky didn't experience any except for a bit of bloating.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.