Just hours after Becky Miles (right) picked Peter Mann (left) to be her er, man, the couple have already announced their split. Ten

"Thank you to everyone for coming on this incredible and crazy journey with Elly and I," Becky explained.

"We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn't work out with Pete and I."

"Although I wasn't lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets.""I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love."

The shock break-up was shared via a statement (pictured) on the official Bachelorette Instagram account, as well as Becky's page on Friday morning. Instagram/Ten

Ever the supportive sister, Elly, who picked Frazer Neate, commented under her older sister's split announcement: "Love you sissy xxx."

Cafe owner Pete also took to social media to confirm they had parted ways.

"The Bachelorette was such an amazing experience and one I'll always remember. I came on this show to follow my heart and find love but unfortunately in the end true love was not meant to be," he said.

"Becky is a wonderful woman and I wish her nothing but happiness in life and love. It is truly what she deserves."

Becky (pictured) was torn over her final two beaus, but clearly made the wrong decision. Ten

"I also want to take this opportunity to wish @ellymiles and @fneate_3 all the best with their romance. Two great humans who are perfect for one another."

Just hours earlier, the couple's happily ever after had aired after Becky chose Pete over Adrian Baena.

Believing he was "husband material", Becky told him: "It's you, Pete."

