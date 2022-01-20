Instagram

"Just aches, pains, hot and cold, sore throat, headaches, nasal drip. It's all in my head. I don't feel like doing anything so I've been sitting here on the couch had a nap.

"It's a little bit of a worry, especially being pregnant, I was really hoping to avoid it."

Earlier this week, Becky warmed Bachie fans' hearts by announcing she and her partner James Bevin are expecting their first child together.

At 18 weeks pregnant, Becky told News Corp: "I can't wait to be a mum. I have always wanted to be a mother, and I guess I have had some close friends that have had some issues falling pregnant in the past.

"I was given some advice from a friend who said if I was dreaming of being a mum and getting pregnant, maybe I should just let nature do its thing. And so we did."

The 31-year-old blonde beauty and James have been together for 18 months and met on the dating app Hinge.

Becky and James said that they're talking about marriage while preparing for their new life as parents.

"We couldn't be happier," gushed Becky. "It is such a lovely relationship.

"We have been dreaming of those next steps and talking about engagement and having a baby and now that has all become a reality. Although it seems a bit surreal still, it is really exciting, and I can't wait to be a mum."

James also revealed he was meant to be deployed to the Middle East for his job as an air traffic controller, but when they found out Becky was pregnant, he stayed in Australia to help plan for the arrival of their dream baby.

"It all just feels very natural. Everything has just flowed really easily, which is nice. We can't wait to tell our families. It has been a dream," expressed the proud dad-to-be.

Because the couple's relationship began during the pandemic, their families have had the opportunity to meet, so they want to host their baby gender reveal party when they can get both sides together.

