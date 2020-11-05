Becky (pictured) admits she battled to pick between her final two. Channel 10

But after Frazer verbalised his feelings for her during their final date on a gorgeous country property, the Parkes-native couldn’t ignore their chemistry.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever connected with anyone the way that I've connected with Frazer," she told the camera. "It’s a whole different energy. I know it’s real. The way that we kiss, the way that we look at each other, the way that we are with each other."

Frazer (pictured) shares serious chemistry with Elly. Instagram

The news has come as little surprise to fans as Frazer has been a front-runner since night one in the mansion. The 28-year-old immediately caught Elly's attention as he stepped out of the limo and onto the red carpet.

Speaking to the camera, Elly giggled: "Frazer... he is gorgeous! Physically, hello Christmas!"

He was also given a ‘winners edit’ – a dead giveaway for fans that he was going to be the last lad standing. This included romantic music playing in the background, as well as loads of screen time.

Frazer (pictured) had a strong connection with Elly from the get-go. Channel 10

Even the Sportsbet odds indicated the QLD tradie would be taking home the last red rose on his lapel. (Ahead of the finale on Thursday, he was sitting at 1.12 and 1.05 via TAB.)

In a recent interview with WHO, Elly’s older sister Becky revealed that she’d never seen her “so smitten.”

“Usually she gets a bit overwhelmed when guys are too keen on her. But now, she’s all in,” she said. “She’s been really emotional and I’ve not really seen this side to her. It’s so nice.”

When asked whether she’d finally found her happily ever after, Elly replied: “Yes.”

Too cute! Elly and Frazer (pictured) make an adorable couple. Channel 10

“I’m so happy right now, for myself and for Bec,” she added. “I went into this hoping to meet a guy version of me, and I feel so lucky that I have.”

Meanwhile, Becky, 30, gave Adelaide café-owner Pete Mann her nod of approval over kite-surfer Adrian Baena. And while she insists the pair aren’t yet loved-up, she’s looking forward to spending more quality time with him now the cat is out of the bag.

“I'm definitely in a happy place,” she explained on the Life Uncut podcast. “I feel like the road to love is a bit of a journey right? And I just want that time on the outside to just get to know my person, and have fun and just do real life."

Meant to be: Becky and Pete (pictured) are taking their romance slow. Channel 10

This article originally appeared on WHO.

