Former Bachelor contestant Vakoo admitted she threw up before a rose ceremony. Ten

Vakoo, who had a brief fling with her co-star Rachael Arahill, admitted that she wasn't sure how The Bachelor's "very white audience" would respond to a black African girl on screen.

"I was like, all the girls are so different to me and I don't belong here and I felt really sh---y," she told Now To Love shortly after her elimination.

"I've been in the position where I've felt really bad about my skin colour and I felt like I wasn't good enough and when you see someone on a big show, you kind of feel like you are – not that you need validation from someone else - makes me feel like 'I could do that' or 'I can get the guy'. My skin type doesn't matter."

Vakoo pictured with season seven runner-up Abbie Chatfield. Ten

Zoe-Clare's bizarre rant sent Twitter into meltdown with many criticising the 23-year-old for accusing Areeba, one of the few WOC (women of colour) on the show of discrimination.

"If Zoe had even an ounce of self awareness she’d consider that if she feels like the odd one out because of her hair... that maybe... Areeba is having a similar thought about herself?" one fan tweeted.

"White girl who just dismissed the only WOC on the show by making a joke about the pronunciation of her name, is now crying of discrimination against her white skin and red hair. You can’t *chefs kiss* script this s***," penned another.

Others simply laughed, with one even cheekily comparing Zoe-Clare to civil rights movement icon Rosa Parks writing: "When it comes to fighting discrimination, Rosa Parks walked so Zoe-Clare could run."

Zoe-Clare didn't attend the rose ceremony after her redhead rant. Ten

Photos on Zoe-Clare's Instagram account, however, prove that she hasn't always been a flame-haired beauty.

In fact, some shots show the Queenslander rocking some noticeably blonde locks!

While it remains to be seen whether Zoe-Clare will mend her broken heart with Locky, the Australian Survivorstar previously admitted that he finds love on the show.

“I can say with a big old smile on my face that I’ve definitely found love and I’m over the bloody moon right now,” he beams.

“I’m super happy and it was a crazy journey and one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but I couldn’t be happier.”