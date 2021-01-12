Heading to Instagram on Monday, the 37-year-old shocked Bachie fans everywhere by posting a shirtless and rugged look.

"37 celsius river hangs," David captioned the post, "#australia #bush #warrandyte #nature #summer, where is yur favourite place to visit in Vic? Since we are stuck here..."

The Bachelorette villain debuted a new look. Instagram

David's Bachelorette journey was cut short after he clashed spectacularly with Sam Frost, implying that the now 31-year-old was only on the show for status and, when she understandably got mad, turning the tables back on the actress claiming she misinterpreted him.

Sam promptly gave the model the boot as she moved on to her other male suitors.

But it looks like David wasn't too heartbroken as he went on to find a Bachie villain of his own.

After calling her materialistic, David failed to get a rose from Sam. Network Ten

Back in 2017, it was revealed that the 'international model' was dating Leah Costa from Matty J's season of The Bachelor.

The pair confirmed their relationship through some seriously PDA-packed snaps as well as their adorable Insta posts.

While it would seem like a match made in heaven, sadly, the couple didn't last.

When it comes to Sam Frost's love story, David wasn't the first villain the actress had to deal with.

Blake famously broke Sam's heart after leaving her for runner-up Louise. Network Ten

We all remember when Blake Garvey famously proposed to Sam in the season two finale of The Bachelor, before quickly changing his mind and running back to runner-up Louise Pillidge.

Since having her heart broken, the 31-year-old has managed to rise to Australian notoriety through radio hosting and, most recently, her recurring role as Jasmine on Home and Away.

It just goes to show that boys - especially villainous boys - aren't everything.