According to an inside The Bachelor's Locky Gilbert has been secretly texting Bachelorette star Elly Miles (pictured centre)! Network Ten

“Everyone in reality TV land knows each other, especially if those reality shows are on the same network,” our spy dishes.

“Locky and Elly have obviously bonded over their new roles as Bachelor and Bachelorette and it’s no surprise there’s been flirty exchanges between them.”

The source also adds the pair are actually the perfect match.

“Locky and Elly have obviously bonded over their new roles as Bachelor and Bachelorette" Network Ten

“Elly is totally Locky’s type and Locky is Elly’s type. It’s a shame they’re both on different shows because they would be a great couple.”

Elly, 25, appeared on Matt Agnew’s season last year, and while she doesn’t appear to follow Locky on Instagram, he does sneakily follow her.

“Locky would definitely think she’s cute. She also loves to travel and is quite adventurous too – that’s what he looks for in a partner.”

Elly (left) and her sister Becky (right) are set to star as The Bachelorettes later this year. Network Ten

The Bachelor, which stars Australian Survivor’s Locky as the leading man kicked off last week but his final decision is still weeks away.

Meanwhile, Elly – who was on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor – has been announced as the new Bachelorette which will air later this year.

In as shock twist, the 25-year-old’s sister Becky, 30, will be a joint Bachelorette as they both search for The One.

“I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I’m looking for my best mate to share those memories with,” Elly said in a statement.

“I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can’t wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well.”

