Jacinta is a 31-year-old nutritionist and group trainer from New Zealand, though she currently resides in NSW.

According to FindGlocal, Jay specialises in weight loss, sports nutrition, and diabetes. The Bachelor star shares regular workout challenges, healthy meals, and motivational posts to the site.

Along with other qualifications, her LinkedIn page cites a Bachelor’s (no pun intended) degree in health science, sport and exercise, and a post-graduate diploma in human nutrition, both from Massey University in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

But her talents extend far beyond this…

As it turns out, the reality star also once played professional netball for Fiji. Plus, in 2010 she was crowned Miss IndiaNZ at just 21 years old - an accolade which caused a bit of backlash at the time.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Wellington-Indian beauty was accused of not being Indian enough upon winning the title, and even faced boos from the crowd.

Ten years on, Jay is documenting her adventures on Instagram, which involve plenty of the great outdoors, exercise and, of course, chess. And, if one of her latest posts is anything to go by, it looks like the board game will be making a return in the Bachelor business lounge.

Though, it’s not just board games that will feature in the private room.

Yep, in a teaser for tonight’s episode (see above), Jay can be seen leading Jimmy into the business lounge after having “planned something special”.

In the cryptic clip, Jay blindfolds the bachie before the New Zealander tells him she’s “going to give him a taste of (her) life”.

The pilot was certainly on board with Jay’s idea, telling the producers, “I don’t think it’s ever a bad thing when a beautiful woman blindfolds you. I was quite happy to let that one play out however she wanted it to play out”.

Hmm, will Jay be the last woman standing? We guess we’ll have to wait and see.

