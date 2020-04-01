A big congratulations to Elora Murger, who married her love Azriel Wratten this week in front of just two witnesses.

The newlyweds said 'I do' in accordance with the Australian government's new COVID-19 lockdown laws, which sites that only five people can attend a wedding and must stand 1.5 metres apart.

Azriel had his father by his side, while Elora had her Bachelor In Paradise co-star and best friend, Megan Marx as her witness, Daily Mail reports.

'I find myself in the purest relationship with Azriel,' Elora admitted, after searching for love on one season of Bachie, and two seasons of BIP.

'Everything is easy, and safe. There is no doubt on our love and loyalty... Azriel, you are truly the best thing that could have happened to me.'