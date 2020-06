Former The Bachelor star, and newcomer on Channel 10’s Bachelor in Paradise, Abbie Chatfield has revealed she will be the same unfiltered, authentic woman Australia met the first time around.

“I think when you’re on TV, you’re a one-dimensional character. And my character was overtly sexual and confident, and to a lot of people that equals b--ch,” Abbie told New Idea. “But I already am worried about how the edits are going to go.”

Rumours first arose that Abbie would be starring on Bachelor in Paradise when the 24-year-old was snapped at Brisbane Airport.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Abbie was preparing to board a flight to Fiji and was spotted wheeling a suitcase through the terminal.