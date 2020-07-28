At war! Bachelor in Paradise's Alex and Jess took swipes at one another on Tuesday morning. Channel Ten/ Instagram

And now, it seems there’s no love lost between the pair.

This morning, Alex uploaded a photo of himself in Paradise, brandishing a wide grin and captioning it, “My reaction to my DMs after last night’s episode… thoughts on my decision last night?”

Jess certainly had a strong opinion about the matter, responding, “poor choice.”

"I'd rather make a 'poor choice' than be someone's second choice" wrote Alex. Instagram

It didn’t take long for Alex to hit back.

“I’d rather make a ‘poor choice’ than be someone’s second choice... “ he sniped.

Jess then appeared to extend an olive branch to Alex and said she respected his decision.

“Nah for real, good for you for doing what you thought was right,” she wrote.

Jess and Ciarran had a fling in Paradise before he moved on to Kiki. Channel Ten

Before making a play for Alex, Jess had been embroiled in a messy tryst with Ciarran, who found fame in Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette last year.

Despite Jess falling for him quickly during their fling, Ciarran was content to play the field and since the show kicked off has bed-hopped from Abbie Chatfield to ex Renee Barrett and flirted with Cassandra Mamone before striking up a romance with Kiki Morris.

He currently is coupled-up on-air with Kiki and they are heavily rumoured to leave Paradise together.

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday 7.30pm on Channel Ten.