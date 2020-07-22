Renee's entrance to Paradise was intense. Channel Ten

Renee then went on to claim that Ciarran left the show, not because of the death of his grandmother as fans originally saw, but because he wanted to rekindle his romance with her.

It’s unsurprising the blonde heartthrob faced a lot of backlash, but some fans have taken their anger over the revelation a step too far by questioning if Ciarran’s grandmother had passed away at all.

“So did you grandma die or did you lie about that too?” one follower commented on his Instagram.

Ciarran stormed out of the dinner party. Channel Ten

Now, the reality star has taken to Instagram to clarify abhorrent questions.

“To all the people who think I made up the story about the passing of my nan. Next slide is for you,” Ciarran wrote on his Instagram story.

“I shouldn’t even have to be proving anything but that’s just how the internet is.”

In a heart wrenching display of proof Ciarran then shared the memorial program from his nan’s funeral.

Ciarran shared the heartbreaking proof to fans. Instagram

Making one final and poignant post, Ciarran then shared a message that has been going viral in recent days regarding mental health.

“I’ll also just leave this here…” he wrote.

Ciarran made reference to Will Smith. Instagram

The meme references the recent Red Table Talk between Will Smith and wife Jada whereby she confessed to an “entanglement” with another man, which saw the actor break down in tears.