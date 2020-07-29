Renee and Ciarran dated before their Bachelor franchise stints - and their reunion in Paradise was nothing if not explosive. Instagram

Renee Barrett

Their reunion in Paradise was so explosive that the first Bula Banquet was centred around finding out what really happened between them.

Renee and Ciarran have a rocky history. The couple met before their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and apparently lived together in Darwin for 18 months before things eventually soured when Ciarran was unfaithful to her, hooking up with one of her friends.

In a bombshell revelation on Bachelor in Paradise, Renee claimed Ciarran quit The Bachelorette to be with her - and said she even picked him up from the airport.

Ciarran battled for Angie's affections on The Bachelorette but left before the end of the show. Channel Ten

Angie Kent

Of course, prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Ciarran was known as the cheeky, loveable larrikin on The Bachelorette. He won Angie Kent over with his charm and out-there personality and even stripped off for a life drawing during a “hen’s party”-themed group date. There was barely a dry eye left in loungerooms across Australia when Ciarran sobbed as he told Angie that he was forced to leave the show early following the death of his grandmother.

Doubt has since been cast on the veracity of that moment by Renee when she confronted him in Paradise about what really happened. Meanwhile, Ciarran took to Instagram with proof that his grandmother did in fact pass away last year.

Jess fell head over heels for Ciarran before he gave her the boot for Kiki. Channel Ten

Jessica Brody

In Paradise, Ciarran didn’t waste any time getting to know the beautiful women sharing an island with him. Quickly falling head over heels for him was Jessica Brody.

Major cracks began to appear when Jess fell ill and Ciarran fell asleep in bed with his ex Renee. Then, the Jess-Ciarran romance completely shattered when Kiki Morris entered Paradise and Ciarran gave Jess the flick almost immediately.

After being eliminated from BIP, Jess told WHO that she “had the wool pulled over her eyes" and admitted,“it does suck to be a pawn in the game.”

Kiki and Ciarran were spotted together after Paradise, but it's unclear whether they're still together. Channel Ten

Kiki Morris

Kiki Morris, from Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor, is rumoured to have hooked up with Ciarran before they crossed paths on the island. The pair are currently still together on screen after Ciarran moved on from Jessica.

They seemingly stay together in the weeks after filming wrapped on Bachelor in Paradise in November, with the duo papped holding hands on the way to Jackson Garlick’s birthday party in Sydney in December.

The same month they were also seen in Timm Hanly’s Instagram Story, sunbathing by a hotel pool together. It’s been a while since they’ve been spotted together so it’s possible they’ve split.

Abbie and Ciarran shared a kiss during a one-on-one date but their relationship didn't progress. Channel Ten

Cassandra Mamone and Abbie Chatfield

Ciarran’s time with both Cassandra Mamone and Abbie Chatfield was short but not-so-sweet. Cass and Ciarran flirted up a storm despite the jewellery designer being close friends with his ex Renee.

Meanwhile, Abbie and Ciarran's bond went a little further – sharing a passionate kiss away from the others during a one-on-one date as well as cuddling up at night under the covers. However, it wasn’t enough for the relationship to progress and Abbie was left without a rose and forced to leave the island.

Ciarran and Cass flirted up a storm. Channel Ten

Tully Smyth

The only public figure not attached to The Bachelor franchise to be linked to Ciarran is Big Brother’s Tully Smyth. It had been rumoured for months that the reality stars had dated.

And this week, Tully confirmed they “had a thing” as she penned a first person piece spilling on her heartbreak as she watched Ciarran on-screen.

“It’s not normal to see your ex go on these super romantic, over the top fantasy dates. To be having picnics in fields of wildflowers or be swooped up in a f**king helicopter and flown to a deserted island when he didn’t even shout you Nandos,” she wrote in a lengthy piece for Mamamia.

“It’s a bit of a stab in the old’ tum tum isn’t it?”