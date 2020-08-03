Rumour has it, the bula banquet was an opportunity for producers to lead the conversation towards explosive arguments. Ten

The source continues: “The bula banquet was an opportunity for producers to lead the conversation towards explosive arguments.”

The bula banquet revelation comes after it was reported contestant Jamie Doran is allegedly taking legal action against Network 10 and Warner Bros Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old reality star shared a typed statement detailing his actions.

According to an insider, BIP contestants were so boring at the beginning of the season producers had to change the format of the show to create more drama. Ten

"This is not the news I wanted to post, but I feel I owe this to at least my family, friends, and also fans of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise," Jamie's post said.

"After lengthy consideration, I've decided to begin legal proceedings against Network 10 and Warner Bros Australia.

"I'm not going to comment on this any further for the time being and would appreciate it if people would respect my privacy."

Despite his post, a Network 10 spokesperson reportedly told Who magazine: "Network 10 has not received any papers regarding this claim."

