Jake Ellis, Georgia Love’s season of The Bachelorette
Having split with Meghan Marx after falling for one another in Paradise in 2017, Jake is back for another chance to find his perfect match.
Keira Maguire, Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor
One of the series most well-known names, Keira, is back for another chance at love after things didn’t work out with her match from last season, Jarrod Woodgate.
Glenn Smith, Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette
A newcomer to Paradise, Glenn is hoping to find the one, believing “love is one of the best things that can happen to you in life”.
Niranga Amarasinghe, Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette
After failing to find love with Angie, Niranga is hoping to meet a girl he can bring home to his family.
“Mum’s always asking when am I going to find someone and settle down because I’m getting pretty old now,” he told HuffPost Australia last year.
Janey Birks, Richie Strahan’s season of The Bachelor
The children’s entertainer spends her days dressing up as a princess but is yet to find her real-life prince charming. Maybe he’s waiting for her in Paradise?
Abbie Chatfield, Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor
Sexy, confident and bubbly Abbie confessed she is a little concerned at how she’s going to come across this season! She has her sights set on “naughty boy” Ciarran from day one.
Ciarran Stott, Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette
Heartthrob Brit Ciarran quickly won over the hearts of viewers everywhere. But, that all may change this season as he revealed he may very well become the show’s villain thanks to his womanising ways.
Timm Hanly, Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette
Fan favourite and runner up of Angie’s season, Timm finds himself falling from the stunning Brittany Hockley in a recent teaser for the upcoming show.
Brittany Hockley, Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor
Equal runner up after the Honey Badger’s shock finale where he chose neither woman, Britt is hesitantly returning to the show. And, it appears the gamble pays off, seemingly finding love in very unexpected match, Timm.
WATCH: Brittany and Timm's romance blossoms in paradise.
Brittney Weldon, Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor
Brittney may not have found The One in last year’s season of Bachelor In Paradise but that isn’t deterring her from giving love another shot.
Jamie Doran, Angie Kent's season of The Bachelorette
Jamie may be remembered as a ‘stage five slinger’ but he’s got a lot of love to give…maybe too much. Going off the recent trailer for this season he’s promising his rose to every girl on the island.
Helena Sauzier, Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor
Having come so painstaking close to love, placing third in Matt’s season of the show, we hope Helen can find what she’s looking for this time around.
Cassandra Mammone, Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor
Another of Matt Agnew’s unlucky-in-love ladies, Cass hasn’t given up hope of finding her man.
Mary Viturino, Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor
The sassy mother-of-one’s hilarious commentary is sure to keep us entertained this season, but will she find someone who can match her wit and humour?