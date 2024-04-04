Alisha, who appeared in Nick Cummins' (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared in Angie Kent's season, officially tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia in April 2023.
They announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television, sharing the news via Instagram in October 2021.
"She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️," Glenn wrote.
The Perth-based couple have been talking about kids before they were even engaged.
Previously speaking with our sister publication WHO back in May 2021, Alisha revealed they were thinking about starting a family, even then.
"It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around," she said.
Now the two have finally got their wish!