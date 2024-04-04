The Perth-based couple are expecting their baby in September. Instagram

Alisha, who appeared in Nick Cummins' (The Honey Badger) season, and Glenn Smith, who appeared in Angie Kent's season, officially tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Western Australia in April 2023.

They announced their engagement a year after falling in love on television, sharing the news via Instagram in October 2021.

"She said yes! 💍 I get to marry my dream girl and best friend! Words can’t express how happy I am, Not just today but every day! The moment I met you in Fiji I knew you were the one. I love you ❤️," Glenn wrote.

The happy couple had their wedding ceremony at Parry Beach Breaks in Denmark, WA. Instagram

The Perth-based couple have been talking about kids before they were even engaged.

Previously speaking with our sister publication WHO back in May 2021, Alisha revealed they were thinking about starting a family, even then.

"It was just me and my mum growing up and Glenn has such a big family. I want my kids and grandchildren to all be running around," she said.

Now the two have finally got their wish!