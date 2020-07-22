“I’m so glad she got the **** out,” Cass can be heard saying.

“It was supposed to be Abbie’s season two,” Mary adds.

Taking to Instagram, Abbie shared the footage and claimed it was another example where she was bullied for no good reason, particularly when she says she was never nasty or rude to her fellow BIP stars.

“I did not want this to be Abbie season two,” she says in an emotional video.

“Just because I got more attention than you, does not mean it is a good thing.

"I’m getting accused of wanting attention for getting into a pool with a bikini on.”

Abbie was hopeful this time things would go differently for her. Channel Ten

The reality star goes on to say that the footage is a perfect example of the bullying she endured behind the scenes.

“In no scenes anywhere in there is me talking badly about anyone, they would use it, if the stuff was there, they would use it,” she says as she fights back tears.

“I’ve been gaslit for a month by this whole country and these girls saying that I’m the bad person, I’m the villain when all they do is this.

“For the first time you guys can see what I am saying when I said I was targeted."