Mary and Conor: The Unexpected Cuties

Single mum Mary has always been a character, but she seems to have met her perfect match in Cleanskin (still not a fan of the name) Conor, who has never appeared on a Bachelor franchise show.

The couple appear to still be together in the outside world or they at least leave the show together.

What makes us say this? Mary shared a Valentine's Day post earlier this year from Hobart, and our favourite fan account Bachie Funny pointed out that the Tasmanian capital is Conor's hometown. Sounds promising!

Renee and Matt: It wasn't meant to be

Poor Renee not only had to come face-to-face with her ex Ciarran Stott on the show, but she also had to endure watching him hop from girl to girl.

And whilst she and Matt have had their fair share of cute moments, former Married At First Sight bride Jessika Power has revealed on the So Dramatic! Podcast that she had dated Matt up until he left for Paradise and that he's moved on from Renee.

“Yeah, he dumped me for Paradise, 100 per cent,” Jessika said, adding that she was the one who encouraged him to do the show.

Jessika has also spilled that Matt is reportedly dating Love Island season one contestant Kim Hartnett.

Ciarran and Kiki: Done and dusted

After Renee, Abbie, Cass and Jess, former fan favourite Ciarran set his sights on Kiki but cracks started to form when she realised Ciarran wasn't the person she thought he was.

Bachie Funny, however, revealed that the couple were together in Sydney a week after filming for BIP finished and were "all over social together for weeks" before things quietened down in January when it's presumed they split.

After watching the season back, we doubt Kiki has any plans to reconnect with her Paradise partner.

Brittney and Jackson: Pie-lease get back together

Brittney (a.k.a Litney) appeared to find her match with pie man Jackson and despite some tension with Cass, proved that they were meant to be.

On-screen, the quirky pair certainly seem like they have something going on and left Paradise to pursue a relationship on the outside but the couple later confirmed that they'd ended things.

"I’m mostly to blame for the lack of effort to keep our good thing going because I came straight back into preseason training and couldn’t travel to see her," Jackson confessed on Instagram.

Brittney meanwhile commented: "Unfortunately, life gets in the way and we are now just friends. I am so happy that I had this experience and wouldn’t change anything."

Scot and Mia: Was there even a romance to begin with?

When you enter Paradise late in the game, you have the disadvantage of not getting as much time to form that "connection".

Despite being two intruders, Scot and Mia connected and decided to try dating outside Paradise but Mia confessed on Instagram after her final episode aired that she is single.

The two are following one another on Instagram so there's no bad blood but Mia revealed in an Q&A that it was "interesting" after they left Paradise.

"It didn't work out for us romantically, but we are still friends and I look forward to having some drinks with him and everyone else in the future. Wouldn't have been Paradise without him."

Timm and Britt: Over and out

The lovable larrikin and the girl-next-door appeared to be the unlikely Paradise golden couple at first glance but alas things turned sour once they decided to leave the show.

Despite calling her his "ride or die", Britt revealed that Timm became a different person once they left explaining: "When we left I only saw him once for a couple of days and he just didn't want a relationship. I think he just wanted to be free and he was unprepared to be thrown into the spotlight like he was."

Timm ghosted Britt for the eight months following filming and has since re-kindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Who.