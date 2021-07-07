Will this pilot's love life soar to new heights? Channel Ten

Front and centre of the Instagram comments was Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise alum, Florence Alexandras, who wrote, "I am READY", before adding a bunch of clapping emojis. We couldn't agree more.

Our Bachie himself, Jimmy, also shared the news to his Instagram story, adding a couple of fingers-crossed and rose emojis.

Jimmy is a 31-year-old airline pilot of New Zealand and Fijian heritage.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID pandemic, Jimmy was set down from his job in the sky. But he's landed firmly on his feet and is ready to find love.

The Bachelor Australia 2021 starts on Wednesday, July 21st. Channel Ten

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential, Jimmy revealed he is more than ready to find that special someone.

"I feel very fortunate to be the Bachelor 2021. I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone." the former pilot said.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

The 31-year-old also, like many Bachelor boys and girls, used to dabble in the world of modelling and was a part of Chadwick Models in Sydney.

But flying was his first love. In an interview for Year13 back in 2014, Jimmy opened up about what drew him to becoming a pilot.

"My dad is a pilot, not a commercial one, but he worked for QANTAS and so did my grandfather. My uncle is also a pilot... so i grew up with it all my life. It's a bit of a family tradition."

Let's hope this pilot's love life soars to new heights on this season of The Bachelor. And, yes, we predict there will be a lot more pilot puns where that came from.

