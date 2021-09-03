Jimmy and Holly are madly in love after meeting on The Bachelor. Channel Ten

The 32-year-old pilot and 27-year-old marketing manager are both Sydney-based. While the city is currently in lockdown due to the covid outbreak, the pair have been able to see each other as part of the 'bubble' scheme.

However, due to the secretive nature of the show, the couple were only able to see each other a handful of times. Now, they're ready to make up for lost time.

"We are [together] now, which is great!" Jimmy says, with Holly arriving at his place five minutes before the finale aired last night.

Watching the last episode together with a "lovely Italian meal," the couple enjoyed seeing their story play out on screen.

"There have been some tough moments," Holly admits. "But for the most part, we're just really lucky that our love story has been documented to show the kids one day. In a weird way, along with dad kissing other girls [laughs]."

While rumours of a break-up, impending marriage and a baby are sure to fly post-finale, Jimmy and Holly are just happy to be together as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Jimmy and Holly already have plenty of memories to look back on! Channel Ten

"It's such a relief!" Holly tells us. "It's been such a long slog, particularly with lockdown and not being able to see each other that much. I think it's just such a relief to finally have everything out in the open."

So, what does an ideal date in the 'real world' look like? Right now, it's the simple things thanks to lockdown.

"Hopefully at some stage today we'll be able to walk outside together to get a takeaway coffee!" Holly says.

Meanwhile, Jimmy is excited to face their next chapter together – regardless of the naysayers.

"We're just taking it one step at a time and we couldn't be happier," he says. "We're moving in together, we're doing all those things."

"It's kind of funny when people say 'oh, they're going to break up' and we're just like, yeah? Watch this."

WATCH: The Bachelor Australia finale: Jimmy Says Goodbye To Brooke (Article continues after video)

The pair are also breathing a big sigh of relief as they can finally speak freely about their relationship for the first time – which includes shutting down rumours.

Holly says the 'wildest' rumour about her was a political one.

"I think it would have to be that I'm a raging Trump supporter. That one can be put to bed!" she says.

Meanwhile, Jimmy says that - beyond the "funny" rumour that he wears wedged shoes to be taller - the one he really struggled with was started by a former contestant.

"A lot of it I could just brush aside, but one thing that was said that really annoyed me is that… one of the girls had said in a WhatsApp group [with the other contestants] that she had overheard me saying nasty things about the appearance of some of the girls – and that really annoyed me," he reveals.

"I thought I had made some lifelong friends out of the show and it really got to me. In particular, she said I had made a comment about Lily, who is now one of Holly's good mates and one of my good mates."

"The other girls started to believe it, I think, and that was something that, for me, is an absolute no," he continues.

"You can spread all sorts of rumours about me, but when it comes to something like that, absolutely not. That's not the kind of thing I would do. I would never put down another person, especially talking about someone's appearance."

In the end, it came down to Holly and Brooke. Channel Ten

The couple are also keen to shut down any reports of bad blood with runner-up Brooke Cleal, with the Bachelor calling her "sweet and down to earth."

"It was tough [to watch the finale], because Brookie is a genuinely lovely person," he continued. "And I wish her all the best."

Holly added that, while it hasn't always been easy to see Jimmy on-screen with Brooke, it didn't affect her beyond concern for her fellow contestant.

"With all the Brooke stuff, it's obviously sad to see how it ended for her," she says.

"It was really tough to re-watch, because no one ever wants to put someone through that, but I think we're so rock solid it didn't really affect [our relationship]."

Many fans were also left wondering how Holly felt watching the episode, with Jimmy's family clearly divided between 'Team Brooke' and 'Team Holly.' According to the stars, it's all water under the bridge.

Jimmy says the negative comments are "kind of funny" Channel Ten

"I knew it was coming because, when Jimmy and I finished filming, we had quite a few chats with his family," she reveals. "I've been face-timing with them a lot and I was prepared that Noel was Team Brooke [laughs]."

"He's been grovelling a little bit since! But I think when you land a guy you also land his family and I'm so, so lucky that I've landed such an amazing family with Jimmy."

"Dad absolutely loves her," Jimmy adds. "Always trust your mother – my mum is always right!"

Though Jimmy appeared torn between the two women on-screen, he tells us he can see clearly now that Holly was 'the one'.

"I did have a pretty good inkling towards the end but, you know, it wouldn't be a very exciting finale if I just said 'yeah I've got it no worries'," he reveals.

"When both the ladies came with me to The Red Centre, I hadn't made my mind up completely," he continues.

"But, certainly since the show and the time I've spent getting to know Hol while the cameras are off… not only did I make the right decision, but she's the most perfect person for me in the world."

"I think I've made the right decision and I think a lot of Australia were behind me on that as well."

Leaning on the likes of Matty J and Laura Byrne for support throughout the experience, Holly and Jimmy were inspired by couples who have gone the distance. Now, they're keen to see how their own relationship blossoms in real life.

"We skipped a lot of the first steps to a relationship, where you're going on coffee dates or doing all the simple things," Jimmy says.

"So, we're really looking forward to getting back to normal life. Introducing each other to our friends and having family dinners and stuff like that when we can."

"We haven't been able to do anything in the public eye together," he continues. "Going out for a walk, dinners – when we can - I'm really looking forward to doing those things."

