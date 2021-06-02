Pilot Jimmy is putting his heart on the line to find love. Channel Ten

Later on, one of the women vying for Jimmy's heart enters the coveted Bachelor garden for the all-important first impressions.

"Welcome aboard Bachelor airways, flight 2021," she says to Jimmy, who is sitting atop an aeroplane seat while sipping a glass of champagne.

Yeah, we're going to go out on a limb and say there's going to be many more flying puns where that came from.

"I'm really happy to sign my life away there and then," Jimmy said in the trailer. Channel Ten

The next clip then shows Jimmy telling producers, "I'm really happy to sign my life away there and then".

Looks like it's going to be a short season.

Jimmy is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage but currently resides in Sydney.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID pandemic, Jimmy was set down from his job in the sky.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph's Sydney Confidential, Jimmy revealed he is more than ready to find that special someone.

Jimmy unfortunately lost his job due to COVID. Channel Ten

"I feel very fortunate to be the Bachelor 2021. I am ready to open up my heart and meet someone." the former pilot said.

"I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

Let's hope Jimmy's romantic life soars to new heights after this season of The Bachelor... sorry, we couldn't resist a pun for ourselves.

