With the world in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic , even the royal family are not immune.

Prince Charles tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week, and Her Majesty, The Queen is currently in quarantine with her husband Prince Philip.

And the impact doesn't stop there, as various royal events have been cancelled, including the Trooping the Colour ceremony, in celebration of the Queen's official birthday.

It was hoped that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison would make an appearance at the annual event.

However, the special event has been called off due to coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance.”