With Archie's first birthday coming up in May, a royal insider has revealed what Queen Elizabeth will buy her great-grandson.
Her Majesty has a special gift for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's little tot.
“The Queen has set her sights on a beautiful rocking horse,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.
The little one already has plenty to “keep him occupied for hours,” the source goes on say “Archie has tons of animal books and fluffy toys at home.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumoured to have gone into isolation with Archie in Canada as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” a source told the publication.
Meanwhile, a royal insider claims that Prince Charles may have been in contact with The Queen while infected with coronavirus.
ITV's royal correspondent Chris Ship said the issue was "too close for comfort" and that the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with COVID-19 just 12 hours after meeting with his mother.
He told ITV's Royal Rota: "It is only a day's difference! The day before he was at Buckingham Palace, he was seeing the Queen.
"12 to 24 hours later he becomes infectious. I don't think you can rule out on medical grounds that he wasn't infectious on the 12th when he saw the Queen.
" A little too close for comfort for me."