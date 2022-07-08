New Idea Food

Perfectly ripe and super creamy, Avocados are a super versatile ingredient that can make even the most simple recipe stand out.

From a twist on the classic smashed avo to the perfect weeknight dinner and even a chocolate mousse recipe, New Idea have rounded up the best ways to incorporate more avocados into every meal.

You can’t go past a classic guacamole recipe when looking for ways to use more avos. With minimal ingredients, this chunky guac served with tortilla chips is the perfect classic dip.

Not only are these vegetable fritters served with a herby mayo and fresh avocado, but they’re also packed with kale and sweet potato!

A perfect quick recipe that is jam-packed with vegetables.

Bored of salads?

Try this salmon and avocado salad with green goddess dressing which perfectly pairs avocados with salmon, asparagus and fresh herbs - this recipe seriously packs a punch.

Looking for a more adventurous way to use up more avocados? Don't knock avocado mousse until you have tried it!

Creamy avocado gives this dessert an amazing texture whilst the maple syrup, vanilla and honey add a delicious sweetness.

You can never go wrong with some good avocado toast, but if you are finding the Aussie staple a bit repetitive in the mornings, give this Caprese-style toast a try.

Giving a twist on a classic by adding cheese, tomatoes and herbs, this avocado toast recipe is perfect for any occasion.

Add some more nutrients and healthy fats to your morning smoothie with some avocado and spinach.

Topped with a crunchy seed mix and fresh fruit this recipe is an easy, yet delicious way to mix up the usual morning smoothies.

Don’t love the texture of avo? This recipe blends avocado to make a perfectly creamy ranch-style salad dressing.

Served with fresh vegetables, smoky chipotle chicken and bacon, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser.

If you don't have the time or effort to make any meals, this is the perfect recipe to spice up a plain avocado.

With only 5 ingredients this recipe is a great simple and healthy snack!

Did somebody say taco night?

Throw some guacamole on these quick tex-mex style tacos to make an easy family dinner.

These Italian turkey avocado wraps are an easy way to re-invent leftovers.

Swap in any leftover chicken, turkey or other meat from the night before to create a tasty lunch that also combines chargrilled capsicum, sundried tomato pesto and avocado.