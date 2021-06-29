AGT announced this year's judges just weeks ago. Seven

“Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney, we have decided to postpone production of the new season of AGT to a date to be determined,” the statement reads.

“A studio audience is a vitally important part of this much-loved show, so we have made the responsible but tough call to not go ahead for now.

“A big thank you to our judges – Neil Patrick Harris, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson – and our host Ricki-Lee, and we hope to see you again soon.

“The postponement is disappointing, but there is a lot of great content to come on Seven across the rest of 2021, including Farmer Wants A Wife – which starts this Sunday – The Voice, SAS Australia, Big Brother VIP.

Ricki Lee was scheduled to host. Seven

This is the second time AGT has had production delayed. The network originally commissioned a new season of the show to air in 2020 before delaying production by 12 months due to the initial pandemic onset.

It appears it’s still good news for the rest of Seven’s 2021 slate we were looking forward to, Big Brother VIP we’re looking at you.

WATCH BELOW: AGT's 2021 judges announced